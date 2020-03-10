Husky euthanized at the Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter

The Dorchester paws animal control said they had to euthanize their siberian husky, Cloud, for biting an employee.
In a statement the shelter said “The staff of Dorchester Paws has the difficult job of making these decisions, and the Board of Directors sympathizes with the staff and all affected and asks that the staff’s professional judgment be respected.”
According to sources, officials say a husky rescue group in Maryland, called the Husky Education And Rescue Team (HEART), had agreed to take the husky in.
Officials with HEART say they'd created a plan to allow Cloud to fly to them in Maryland. They say there was a backup plan to drive and meet someone halfway if plane travel wasn't feasible.
But later a written document was sent to from HEART stating they could not accept Cloud, but they eventually agreed to accept him according to Kim Alstedt, Executive Director of Dorchester Paws, an animal shelter in Dorchester County.
Alstedt says a statement within their governing document gives authorization to a veterinarian to euthanize an animal once its behavior gets to a certain point.
After the incident HEART has started a petition to obtain more inspection for organizations when deciding to euthanize animals.