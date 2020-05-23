How local nonprofits are faring during the pandemic

Nonprofit organizations have been clobbered by the novel coronavirus crisis and many are facing an uncertain financial future until the global pandemic is resolved.
In Summerville, several influential nonprofit organizations have had to postpone or cancel some of their largest annual fundraisers due to COVID-19. Even with their funding sources stifled, these organizations have continued to provide services to the community through a variety of safe ways.
Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center
The Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center acts as a first responder providing critical emergency services to children in the Summerville community. The center provides a coordinated, evidence-based response to child abuse that reduces trauma and provides treatment for the children and families in a safe, child-focused environment.
The nonprofit relies on annual fundraising events to fund its operation.
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center has been forced to cancel its second largest annual fundraiser of the year, according to Elizabeth Long, director of development and marketing for the DCAC.
The Troy Knight Memorial Golf Tournament was scheduled for May 4 and it is uncertain at this time if it will be rescheduled. The event typically generates $50,000.
“Kids in crisis can't wait until the end of the crisis,” Long said. “While families across South Carolina are doing the best they can to cope with school and workplace closings, stressors like lost income, lack of child care, food insecurity, less access to healthcare and separation from social support systems takes an emotional toll.”
DCAC has received a grant from the Coastal Community Foundation for the purchase of all necessary Telehealth equipment and programs to be successful in offering appropriate therapy services to clients virtually. The center is also receiving assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program to maintain staff. The Silent Tears Foundation has also provided $10,000 in funding to offset the loss of income from the rescheduling of our annual fundraising Golf Tournament.
The pandemic has impacted the center’s Clinical Services Program due to having to decrease client in-person appointments for the months of March-June. DCAC is still serving emergency clients via its Telehealth program. While working remotely, the center’s clinical staff has received training to offer Telehealth services. The clinical staff is providing therapy sessions via Telehealth services at this time and using Telehealth to allow social distancing during onsite forensic interviews. And all meetings with other agencies are also being conducted virtually at this time.
As the center begins to reopen, it will allow more on-site staff and clients. Staff members will be implementing added safety precautions to include wearing masks, following social distancing guidelines, and limited areas of contact within the facility. All clients will be brought through a side building instead of the main foyer to reduce areas that could become contaminated. Staff has increased cleaning procedures after each client is seen and is spreading out client visits to allow time to clean common areas between client visits.
The ARK of SC
The Ark of SC is a Summerville non-profit that serves families with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The nonprofit managed to carry out one of its most important annual fundraisers just days before the novel coronavirus triggered a statewide “home or work”order.
Through its Dancing with the ARK’s Stars event held in March, the organization raised more than $102,000 for Alzheimer’s Family Support Services.
In the weeks that followed, the nonprofit was no longer able to offer in-person services because most of its clients are elderly and more at risk for severe complications from COVID-19. However, the team continued to work regular hours remotely and some worked from the office. They transitioned their work from in person to virtual by creating videos that coached clients through exercise routines or provided coping tips for family members. Staff members continued to offer virtual therapy for volunteers, families, and the general public.
Megan Severn, development director for The Ark of SC, said there has been a huge value to continuing to provide services digitally.
“If we can touch some family in the community and allow them to have some resources to get them through this tough time we want to do that for them,” Severn said.
The Ark of SC has received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, but the loan is only good for eight weeks. The nonprofit needs funds to balance its budget, but also for a capital campaign to pay off the mortgage of their building located at West 5th North Street.
Peg Lahmeyer, executive director of The ARK of SC, said her team has continued to provide services through videos and Telehealth events but the clients have missed being together with the staff members in a setting they are familiar with.
“We’re hearing from the families (of clients) that they’re declining because (clients) are isolated and don’t have that social interaction with us and the other people in the program,” Lahmeyer said. “And we miss them because we feel like we are a part of the family too.”
Summerville DREAM
The shops and restaurants in downtown Summerville have not benefited from a monthly Third Thursday event since the global pandemic shuttered businesses and forced communities to stay home.
Summerville DREAM organizes the monthly events which lure people into Summerville’s historic district to enjoy family-friendly fun. On most Third Thursdays, Hutchinson Square and Little Main Street become an entertainment venue, with live local musicians and vendor booths.
Downtown merchants offer special sales and extend their shop hours. Many of the downtown restaurants are packed with people enjoying the charm and hospitality that Summerville offers.
Summerville DREAM is also responsible for organizing many of Summerville’s signature events including the Sweet Tea Festival, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the Christmas Parade.
The nonprofit has pivoted its daily operations and services by doing more marketing for their downtown constituents and small businesses. The organization created a communication portfolio that updates small businesses about recovery opportunities and federal and state loans. Summerville DREAM received assistance from the Payroll Protection Program. However, the nonprofit still saw big changes to programming and staffing due to the pandemic.
“We help ensure the voice of small businesses,” said Steven Doniger, executive director of Summerville DREAM. “We’ve seen great generosity and we hope to continue to do our mission.”