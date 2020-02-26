House System

At Summerville Elementary School, there is a new program called houses.
The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia invented the house program. The academy created this system to teach people all around the world to be a better person and to make the world a better place no matter how you do it.
In clubs, you were able to choose a group and go to it every half day but, clubs were switched to houses, in order to meet with house members at least once a month to go along with PBIS. (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports)
At the beginning of the year, students spun a wheel to determine which house they would belong to. The four houses are Isibindi, Amistad, Rêveur, and Altruismo and their leaders are Mrs. Cassie Tucker, Ms. Leah Baker, Mrs. Micah Behrens, and Ms. Maree Carway.
Each house has their own meaning and trait. Altruismo is the house of givers. Rêveur is the house of dreamers. Amistad means friendship and Isibindi means courage. The houses are here to build character and to make us better people.
Each half day, house members meet to learn a new lesson. One of the lessons was about diversity which means not to treat people in bad ways and to love them the way they are.
Occasionally, the houses have a competition. The houses leaders must teach their members how to do the challenge and pick the best member(s). The last house competition was a handshake and house cheer. Amistad won the house cheer and Isibindi won the handshake competition.
Then there are the leaders. Being a house leader has its upsides.
“When you're a leader there are a lot of responsibilities and with a lot of responsibilities comes a lot of pride,” Baker said.
Before every house meeting the leaders must plan and for them planning means they must research, discuss and evaluate what each teacher in that house is doing for the house meeting.
“The houses build character it also builds community,” Tucker said.
All the house leaders had to research what each house means and then pick which house fit them best.
Once they researched, they went in the summer to the Ron Clark Academy.