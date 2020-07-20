HILL: 'Who's Jim?' Pick a name and stick with it

I didn’t know I’d married two men until a few weeks after the wedding.
The phone rang in our apartment in Waco, Texas, and the voice asked to speak to Jim. “Sorry you have the wrong number,” I informed the caller.
“Who was that,” my brand new 2nd Lt. husband asked coming through the back door as I was putting the receiver back in its cradle. “Somebody asking for Jim,” I told him.
“That’s me,” he informed his bride, who by that time had known him for nearly six years.
“Since when?” said I.
“Since the United States Air Force got hold of me,” said he.
And thus began the unraveling of the tale of two husbands – or more correctly – the tale of two names.
My late husband was baptized James Tobin. As is so popular, especially in our culture, but particularly in the southern heritage, he was named for a special family member, his mother’s father, one James Tobin, an Irishman from Augusta, Georgia.
And he was to be called Tobin, to honor his paternal grandfather’s surname, a well-known and well-loved name in that town. There was never any thought that he would be called anything but that. Ah, how the plans of parents can go awry!
For most of his life until he left town for college he was called Tobin.
At Notre Dame a few people began shortening it to Tob, which is what I called him when I first met him on a train in 1953. I called him that for the entire 62 years of our marriage. (I usually only called him Tobin when I really meant it!)
After college and during flight training in the Air Force Cadet program of the time, people began altering this strange name they hadn’t ever heard, before he was called such things as Toby, or Tab, all of which he loathed.
At this point he rechristened himself Jim. He initially informed everybody but me – and the rest of his family. I was often quite startled when somebody at a new military base would meet me and say, “Oh you’re Jim Hill’s wife!”
I got used to it eventually, and for years had been quite able to switch between the two names depending on whom I talking to. But initially it caused me a lot of problems when writing letters, birth announcements and Christmas cards.
When I sent out birth announcements to family and friends, they were informed that Tob and I welcomed our first child, a beautiful baby daughter complete with his brown curly hair. Military friends got in touch asking whatever happened to Jim. They always thought we seemed so happy!
I eventually had to do two sets of cards for every occasion and if I messed up – something not unheard of with me – I’d get back phone calls, notes, or on one memorable occasion – a telegram which queried in general “If you remember I was in your wedding and Jim wasn’t the fellow you promised to love, honor and cherish!” So what’s up? Details please!”
When I started writing this column in the 1980s I’d refer to him sometime as Tobin or Tob and others as Jim. Finally my editor said to make up my mind what I was going to call my husband – in print if nowhere else!
At least I did that!
Barbara Hill is a local historian and former reporter for the Summerville Journal Scene.