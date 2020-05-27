HILL: Regarding Memorial Day, thank you

What better way to remember those who have died for our freedom than to use their own words.
“High Flight,” by John Gillespie Magee, Jr. captures the stirring drama of the USAF.
“Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth
“And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
“Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
“Of sun-split clouds - and done a hundred things
“You have not dreamed of - wheeled and soared and swung
“High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there
“I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
“My eager craft through footless halls of air.
“Up, up the long delirious, burning blue,
“I’ve topped the windswept heights with easy grace
“Where never lark, or even eagle flew -
“And, while with silent lifting mind I’ve trod
“Put out my hand and touched the face of God.”
An Army ode, penned by Lt. Col John McCrae, MD, is perhaps the most famous of war poems.
“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
“Between the crosses, row on row,
“That mark our place; and in the sky
“The larks, still bravely singing, fly
“Scarce heard amid the guns below.
“We are the Dead. Short days ago
“We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
“Loved and were loved, and now we lie
“In Flanders fields.
“Take up our quarrel with the foe:
“To you from failing hands we throw
“The torch; be yours to hold it high.
“If ye break faith with us who die
“We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
“In Flanders fields.”
The USMC Hymn, music by Jacques Offenbach, words by an unknown author, is a stirring comment on this corps’ dedication, especially, I think, verses one and three.
“From the halls of Montezuma, to the shores of Tripoli,
“We fight our country’s battles in the air, on land and sea.
“First to fight for right and freedom, and to keep our honor clean;
“We are proud to claim the title of United States Marine.”
“Here’s health to you and to our Corps, which we are proud to serve.
“In many a strife we’ve fought for life and never lost our nerve.
“If the Army and the Navy ever look on heaven’s scenes,
“They will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines.”
The USN Hymn began as a poem by William Whiting, set to music by John Dykes and lives as inspiration to those who go down to the sea in ships, especially, I believe, the first two verses.
“Eternal Father, strong to save,
“Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,
“Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep
“Its own appointed limits keep;
“Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
“For those in peril on the sea!”
“O Christ! Whose voice the waters heard
“And hushed their raging at Thy word,
“Who walked’st on the foaming deep,
“And calm amidst its rage didst sleep;
“Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
“For those in peril on the sea”!