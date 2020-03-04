HILL: Can it be March already?

Can you believe we’re actually into March and going headlong into spring? How often do we say “Where does the time go?” I find the older I get the more that question passes my lips.
March has quite the history. It used to be the first month of our year under the Roman calendar. It was some 268 years ago that we changed to the Gregorian calendar and the year began with the month of January. Our most common reference re March is “In like a lion, out like a lamb.” Research tells us that this month is named for Mars, the god of war. That makes sense with the “Lion” quote. But it appears that there’s a lot more to those words from the 17th century, given the weather pattern that seems to come true so often.
Theories include astrology, the bible, and early American settler history. If we look to the stars, March begins as the Constellation Leo is crossing toward the meridian. Leo is the Lion. As Leo marches away, the Constellation Aries begins to rise toward the end of the month. Aries is the ram: “what many lambs will become.”
Biblically speaking, Jesus appeared as the sacrificial lamb, but returned as the Lion of Judah, hence those symbolic animals. However, the older version of this theory put the lion first.
Many scholars trace the phrase back to early U.S. settlers. These farmers and hunter gatherers had no radar. They relied on observing weather keenly to make their forecasts. March often came with biting cold and winter storms and left spring like and docile.
Many celebrations happen in this month which is a transition between winter and spring. These include Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, the Jewish holiday Purim.
Purim is one of the most joyous and fun holidays on the Jewish calendar. It commemorates a time when the Jewish people living in Persia were saved from extermination. Other observances include: Read Across America Day, Dr. Suess’ Birthday, First Day of Spring, National Nutrition Month, National Women’s History Month and wees dedicated to saving your vision an poison prevention.
Peoople even wax poetical bout this month which can be both blustery and becalmed. My favorite is the calm Emily Dickenson who penned “Dear March.”
Come in
How glad I am -
I hoped for you before -
Put down your Hat -
You must have walked -
How out of Breath you are -
Dear March, how are you, and the Rest -
Did you leave Nature well?
Oh March, Come right upstairs with me -
I have so much to tell.