Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo partner in Moncks Corner to help build affordable housing

Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County with a $15,000.00 grant to build an affordable home in Moncks Corner.
According to a news release from Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County, the funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.
The program, Wells Fargo Builds , is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
“We are both blessed and excited to partner with the Wells Fargo Foundation on this transformational community development project.” said George Druyos, Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County CEO.
According to the news release, Wells Fargo has a history of working with Habitat for Humanity to strengthen neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism. The Wells Fargo Foundation notes that safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life and by working together with Habitat, it can help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that’s taking a toll on millions of people.
Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019, Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than 1.9 million hours on 674 homes across the United States through the program.
The grant will support the completion of a single family home in the Wall Street area of Moncks Corner for a single mother and her son. Construction was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but community volunteers now hope to complete the home within the next month.