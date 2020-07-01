Fourth of July in Dorchester County

In observance of the Fourth of July, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices and Courts will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020.
All Dorchester County Administrative Offices and Courts will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Convenience Sites
All Dorchester County Convenience Sites will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. All sites will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Fireworks and Veterans
The Fourth of July is fun for some and stressful for others. A message from Dorchester County Director of Veterans Affairs, Cindy Busby on the importance of being mindful of veterans when lighting/enjoying fireworks.
Fireworks Ordinance
Dorchester County residents are reminded of the Fireworks Ordinance for unincorporated Dorchester County.
Per the ordinance, on July 4 the discharge of fireworks shall be permitted [in unincorporated Dorchester County] from 10:00 AM until 1:00 AM on July 5.
The discharge of fireworks onto neighboring private property without permission of the property owner is strictly prohibited at all times. Any violation of this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of not more than $100.
Residents should report any/all violations of this ordinance to the Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (843) 873-5111.
Fireworks Safety
A Public Service Announcement from Dorchester County Fire Rescue on how to safely light and enjoy fireworks.