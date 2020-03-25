Four Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County

Earlier today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed there are four (4) cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
The Dorchester County Courthouse located at 5200 East Jim Bilton Blvd. in St. George and Family Court located at 212 Deming Way in Summerville are closed to the public. All courts/offices are available by phone and email, during normal business hours.
Drop boxes have been implemented at the front entrances of both courthouses for all incoming paper documents. All items placed in the drop boxes will be subject to a 24-hour quarantine period. Once the quarantine period has ended, these documents will be date stamped with the date they were actually received, and court staff will then process the documents. The Clerk of Court acknowledges this may impact filings that have date specific statutory filing requirements and urges all submitting parties to be aware of the added time restraints and plan accordingly.
Dorchester County Clerk of Court, Cheryl Graham asks individuals that are filing for an emergency hearing or time sensitive matter to contact the Clerk’s office at (843) 563-0160 or via email.