Flowertown Underground tackles 'Death of Walt Disney'

Well, I finally went to Orlando for the first time last fall, albeit, to experience the Epcot Center but will go back someday to see Walt Disney World, which gets an average of 52 million visitors a year — the most visited vacation resort in the world.
“The Lion King” and “Frozen II” are the top two highest grossing animated films so far. Sadly, Walt died at age 65 in 1966 of lung cancer; he was a heavy smoker.
At the time of his death, his films were acclaimed for being “wholesome, warm-hearted and entertaining…of incomparable artistry and of touching beauty,” and his commercial success had grown into a multinational leisure industry giant.
This cultural icon and creative genius left us with so many classic films, from his very first animated movie,
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937 to the newest adventure film Disney is distributing this month, “The Call of the Wild.”
"The Death of Walt Disney" runs from Feb. 21 to 29. Director Zach Rettig serves as Flowertown Underground’s marketing director. This play is his directorial debut.
Regan: How did you all choose this unproduced screenplay by Lucas Hnath? Tell us the basics of the script?
Rettig: I was initially intrigued by the title of the show. It's definitely something that prompts a response, so I ordered the script, read it, re-read it, loved it, and submitted a proposal to run the show to our former Artistic Director, Daniel Rich. He decided to take a chance on it. As for the script, the simplest way I can put it is: Walt has written a screenplay about the end of his life, his family members are helping him present it, and it's essentially about his attempts to control his legacy and reckon with his impending death.
Regan: Is it easier to direct a Public Reading since the actors do not have to memorize their scripts?
Rettig: Yes, that is actually part of the reason Hnath wrote the show like he did. He wanted a show that could be workshopped without requiring the actors to be completely off-book as in a traditional play. This is something that became more significant to him as he developed the show, and that's why the script is so littered with all these "cut to’s” from Walt: he's racing against time, in a sense. It also makes my job a little easier, I won't lie, but I'm still expecting my actors to be reasonably off book!
Regan: What did you learn about Walt Disney that you did not know before that you thought was fascinating?
Rettig: What I learned is that a lot of the incidents Hnath uses in the script as dramatic fuel like the story about the lemmings, his relationships with Ron Miller and his brother Roy, or the whole deal with the Liberty Tree in Frontierland – they are mostly all true. Massaged a little to make a better plot, yes, but this is all real. It seems beyond belief, but a lot of this is what really happened in Walt's life.
Regan: Which character—aside from Walt—did you enjoy directing in terms of a complex character?
Rettig: I would have to say Ron Miller, who is played by a friend of mine from college, Josh Kerr. He only appears in two scenes, but he undergoes such a dynamic shift in that limited time. It has been a joy to see Josh rise to that challenge.
Regan: Was there a lot of sadness in Disney’s life to make him want to create such joy for the masses? Where do you think he got his creative inspiration?
Rettig: While I was researching the play, my Assistant Director Katie Foster showed me some videos about Walt's fascination with death. The reason so many of his classic movies have dead mothers may be because his own mother died a horrible death when he was just getting started in the movie business. I don't want to play armchair psychologist, nor do I think great art is necessarily borne of sadness, but I'm sure that played at least some part. I do think that, at the end of the day, Walt wanted to provide joy to the masses, but it's always spiked with darkness, and that's what this play explores.
Regan: What would you like the public to get from experiencing this play in terms of Walt’s life? Is it to pursue one’s dreams?
Rettig: Yes, but only to a point. The main conflict of the play is Walt trying to create this city and leave a tangible legacy, something that isn't just movies and theme parks, something that "changes how the world sees and does what it does." It is this ambition that irreparably damages his relationships with his daughter and his brother and turns Ron into someone his wife doesn't recognize anymore. So, yes--pursue your dreams, but always be aware of the cost.
Regan: I have a plaque on my shelf with a Disney quote, “All Dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” Do you think he had ever wanted to give up on some of his or do you think he realized most of his dreams?
Rettig: It would be a little odd to say that Disney sure did leave a lot undone but who among us can really know? EPCOT was supposed to be his city of the future, but he died before he could see that dream realized. Then it became something else. I would say his ideas were realized but whether they were truly his dreams is harder to pin down. I guess I'd say no, but it's a very hesitant no, if that makes sense.
