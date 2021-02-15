Flowertown Players technical director hooked on theater at early age

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.