Fetter Healthcare Network Announces New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Berkeley County  2   DK

Fetter Healthcare Network is scheduled to open additional mobile testing sites to expand COVID-19 testing across the County and reach more rural populations.
Please see the schedule below for the opening dates and locations:
Wednesday, May 27 at Cainhoy Community Center, 2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger, SC 29450
Friday, May 29 at St. Stephen Recreational Field, 115 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479
Thursday, June 4 at Cainhoy Community Center, 2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger, SC 29450
Monday, June 15 at Greater St. James AME Church, 1836 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC 29486
Each testing site will ONLY be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Individuals are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Please bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. Same-day testing is available; however, individuals are urged to get screened before arriving.
Individuals experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening online at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter Healthcare Network provider. Fetter is also offering FREE COVID-19 testing at sites in Dorchester, Charleston and Colleton counties.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. Co-pays or deductibles will not be charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.
