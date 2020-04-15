Duo fill acting fix as local extras

Local actor Cynthia M. Putman and her husband Wayne are area thespians who have been cast as “extras” in such productions as HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” featuring actors Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine.

The show is shot in the Charleston area and focuses on a dysfunctional second generation family of megachurch televangelists, headed up by Eli Gemstone played by Goodman.

Since the show is filmed in Charleston, many locals such as musician Fleming Moore, my boyfriend, and I have all periodically been cast as extras for various scenes.

Hollywood actor Walton Goggins, who has previously starred with McBride in HBO’s “Vice Principals,” has frequently been on the show as well but is now starring in CBS’ new hit show “The Unicorn.”

Cynthia and Wayne have been extras on “Gemstones” and some other area television productions. Aside from theater, Cynthia is also known as C.M. Putman, author of some children’s books based on their dog white Pomeranian Snowball.

Find more at http://snowballthedog.com/, the first book came out a couple of years ago. She’s visited local schools to promote her books. She is a former educator in various school districts in Florida and South Carolina and at CSU. Wayne was in the Air Force for several years and had previously taught science and math at Summerville High School. He teaches concealed weapons permit courses.

The Putman’s were also extras in “Mr. Mercedes” starring Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, “Mr Mercedes was it its third season on the Audience Channel. The show is a (detective) crime thriller based on a novel by best-selling (horror) author Stephen King of my home state of Maine. It’s also part of the Edgar-award winning trilogy of “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers,” and “End of Watch.” Both shows are on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more Information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/cmputman

Regan: Cynthia and Wayne, how did you two get involved in acting? Was it difficult to become an extra?

Cynthia: Theater and drama interested me from childhood. I used to write stories and act them out with toys. I progressed to church plays and appeared in a few shows at the Flowertown Theater years ago. It is easy to sign up to be an extra. You just have to wait and see if they need someone who has your “look.”

Wayne: I’ve always been in school and church plays. Never been a shy person so any opportunity, I jumped on it.

R: Did you two meet through creative arts endeavors?

C: No, we did not.

R: Are either of you trained in acting at all? How many years have you been acting?

C: I was in a few workshops years ago and have been in plays with different directors. All that has helped me be a better actress. I suppose I have acted sporadically since 1960 when I was in my kindergarten program in California. As a retired educator and a public speaker, I still speak to community, school, and church groups.

W: I started in the fourth grade and only had teachers and local friends who thought they were training me.

R: Have you both been in scenes together and, if so, was that challenging to do with a straight face? What was the most memorable scene that you were in that you enjoyed?

C: We’ve had scenes in “The Lowcountry Singing Christmas Tree” production together at Summerville Baptist Church. Some of the scenes were funny but we made it through without breaking character.

W: I’ve always liked the comedy scenes and, of course, we are totally professional — wink, wink.

R: Cynthia, I see you are also an author. Which do you prefer, writing or acting?

C: Either one is a treat for me. With writing, it is a solitary process and you must wait until publication to get a reaction. In the acting arena, you sometimes practice for weeks prior to being in front of an audience. With a television series, you sometimes wait months to see the finished project. Acting seems to give me more of an adrenaline rush.

R: What advice do either of you have to others who want to try acting (or writing)?

C: Go for it! Take advantage of local acting workshops, modeling classes, or any available training. All that helps you prepare.

W: You have to decide how serious you want to go after it (acting). You always hear about the struggling actor who, when you ask, “What do you do for a living?” the reply is a waiter or a waitress. It can be a fun hobby until you get discovered. Of course, we’re waiting.

R: What is next for you both with acting endeavors?

C: When filming begins again after the current COVID 19 crisis, we both hope to continue to work as background artists for HBO and any new local filming. However, there are others gigs out there if you want to travel to North Carolina or Georgia. We have friends that do.

Mary E. Regan, columnist, is a publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.