Dorchester Paws will remain open

Dorchester Paws has had to cut back staff hours due to a 20% decrease in donations, fundraising events, and shelter income. Despite the hardships the shelter will remain open, by appointment only, for adoptions, owner reclaims, stray intake, and to hand out pet food to those in need. Every day they feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and protect the abused.
“It’s been very difficult, we are working with very little staff. We have to deep clean every 30 mins while juggling calls, emails, and appointments.” said Maddie Moore, Marketing and Development Director of The Dorchester Paws .
Dorchester Paws has seen a decrease in adoptions. Moore is asking the community to please make room for one more, as every life matters. Through April 15th the shelter is running a $25 adoption special, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. They are offering virtual meet and greets in order to bring adoptable animals right to your phone from the comfort of your own home.
“We’re rotating hours to keep from laying off people, we are a family and we want to make sure we are there to support one another and the animals there.” said Moore.
As an open admission shelter, Dorchester Paws’ work is never done. Despite the decrease in adoptions, the shelter will continue to take in every lost, abandoned and abused animals in Dorchester County.
The shelter recently took in a 6 month old kitten, whose owner’s surrendered her to Veterinary Specialty Care, after realizing she would need an emergency leg amputation. The shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost of life saving surgery.
You can donate at https://dorchesterpaws.org/give-today/.