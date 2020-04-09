Dorchester Paws Pet Bios

The Dorchester Paws have two dogs up for adoption named Gravy and Winston. Gravy is a female terrier mix that is 4 years old, and Winston is a male hound mix that is 7 years old.
Hello there I’m Gravy and we all know everything is better with gravy! I just love to jump in excitement and give lots of hugs and kisses. I don’t do very well with the little ones, as my jumping tends to scare them and in return they scare me. I’m also not very fond of other furry friends but with me, you won’t want anymore! So please come to Dorchester Paws and get ready to add a bit of gravy to your life.
Hello there I’m Winston and though I may be 7 years old I promise I’m no old man, I have plenty of spunk and love to go about sniffing out new things as we travel about the neighborhood or up and down new trails! It’d be awesome if you have other dogs as I just love to play and frolic. But please no cats as they don’t seem to like it when I chase them. But please go ahead and make your way down to Dorchester Paws and take me home.
Visit https://dorchesterpaws.org/adopt/ for more information and visitation set up.