Dorchester Paws celebrates Christmas in July with a Feline Adoption Promotion!

Dorchester Paws would like to give the community of Summerville a reason to celebrate this Summer.
Dorchester Paws invites everyone to take part in their Christmas in July Adoption Promotion on July 24th, July 25th and July 26th.
The adoption promotion will consist of half-priced adoption fees for felines at the shelter; this including cat and kittens. Included in this adoption fee is spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping.
Anyone interested in Dorchester Paws cats can see the felines at DorchesterPaws.org/cats.
“For half the normal adoption rate, you’re going to be able to get a fully vetted cat and it’s a deal that you rarely see. Not only is it a great monetary deal, but once you bring one of our rescue cats into your life, you’ll realize that the unconditional love of a pet is priceless.”
Who: Dorchester Paws
What: Christmas in July Promotion, Half-priced adoption fees for cats and kittens
When: 24 July 2020 – 26 July 2020
Where: 136 Four Paws Lane Summerville, SC 29483