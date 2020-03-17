Dorchester Paws and how they plan to keep up adoptions

Dorchester Paws is noticing a lack of adoption, but the animals keep coming in.
To help get their animals more exposure, and to help parents struggling with schools being closed, Dorchester Paws will be hosting fun, interactive, learning videos through Facebook Live.
Each day at 1pm the shelter will go live to show off adoptable animals and help keep children calm.
In a Facebook post announcing the shelter's plan, they wrote:
"Sit. Stay. Learn. Join us on Facebook Live every day at 1PM (EST) for family fun learning and activities.
We know many of you are stuck inside and that schools are closed due to COVID-19. We hope this will bring a smile to your face and maybe help get an animal adopted!
Schedule:
Tuesday: Simon says with staff and dogs. Allow your kids to be Simon as we teach our dogs basic commands.
Wednesday: Create a DIY cat toy out of an empty toilet paper roll.
Thursday: Story time with an adoptable dog
Friday: Create a DIY dog enrichment toy out of a muffin pan
Saturday: Story time with an adoptable cat"
The shelter urges people to view their website if they are interested in adopting or fostering an animal: DorchesterPaws.org