Dorchester District Two provides student resources during school closures

As a result of school closures ordered by Governor Henry McMaster on March 15 , Dorchester School
District Two will provide resources and support to our students and families during this extended closure to ensure learning continues and families are supported with resources.
Learning packets that include instructional assignments and activities have been created by the instructional staff and classroom teachers to support the curriculum for each grade level and subject area. These materials are posted electronically online on teacher webpages, Class Dojo, Remind and other technology platforms utilized by teachers. If a family prefers, hard copies of the packets will be available in schools for pick up on Tuesday, March 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, teachers will be available by email or phone each weekday to answer questions or offer support for students, if needed, at 10-11:00 a.m. and 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17th, Dorchester School District Two will provide a grab and go lunch along with the next day’s breakfast at six school sites. These schools are Alston-Bailey Elementary, Fort Dorchester High, Flowertown Elementary, Oakbrook Elementary, Spann Elementary, and Reeves Elementary. These meals will be available for pick up between 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for any student, 18 and younger.
Also, parents may pick up their student’s medications from the school nurse on Tuesday, March 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. following district protocol.
School buildings will be closed to the public after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 . Dorchester School
District Two will continue to provide information and updates regularly on school and district websites and through parent phone messages during this closure period.