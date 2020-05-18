Dorchester County Issues Bonds for Parks and Libraries with No 2020 Increase in Property Tax

After an early estimate, Dorchester County anticipated a $4.8 million property tax increase in the Debt Service Fund upon the issuance of general obligation bonds for parks and libraries as approved in the 2019 referendum. That would have resulted in the following 4.8 mills tax increase for each $100,000 in appraised value of a home:
Primary Residence - 4%: $19.20
Rental Property - 6%: $28.80
“The County Council is pleased that our strong credit ratings and growth in property tax revenue led to a situation where we did not have to immediately increase mileage for debt service. This will undoubtedly save taxpayers on their bills in January 2021." said George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chairman.
Due to a number of factors, to include receiving a 2.20% interest rate on the bonds, receiving a premium on the sale of the bonds in the amount of $1,435,047, and strong growth in property tax revenues, NO millage increase will be required for the bonds in FY 2021.
Taxpayers may have noticed that the millage for debt was decreased from 6.2 mills to 5.9 mills in FY 2020. And although a tax increase will be required in the future, due to strong growth, it will be incremental and not the immediate application of the anticipated 4.8 mills.
Also, the pandemic has not affected the issuance of bonds for parks and libraries or the construction schedule for the Davis-Bailey Park and the Ashley River Park.