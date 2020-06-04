Dorchester County Council has rescinded the State of Emergency and nightly curfew issued for Dorchester County.
The curfew was issued to protect life and property.
"The county continues to monitor COVID-19 and stays in contact with SCDHEC, SCEMD and the CDC. While Dorchester County respects the constitutional rights of all individuals to peacefully protest, the County asks that they do so with the safety of themselves and others in mind." said Tiffany Norton, Public Information Officer Dorchester County
Unincorporated Dorchester County is no longer under a curfew.
"Personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves should be worn and proper social distancing should be practiced as we continue to work to flatten the curve of COVID-19." said Norton.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office requests that criminal or suspicious activity be reported to the Emergency Dispatch Center at (843) 873-5111.