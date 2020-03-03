CSX Temporarily Closing Multiple Railroad Crossings in Berkeley County for Maintenance

— CSX is temporarily closing multiple railroad crossings across the Tri-County, including Berkeley County, in order to perform scheduled maintenance work. Work is set to begin on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, on crossings located in Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Cordesville. See maps attached.
The anticipated schedule from CSX is as follows:
Goose Creek:
• Polutta Farm Road (off Henry E. Brown Jr. Blvd., near Kenilworth Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/11/20
• Liberty Hall Road (off Henry E. Brown Jr. Blvd., near Brick Greens Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/12/20
• Medway Road/Pine Grove Road (between Old Pine Grove Rd. and Medway Dr.)
Closing on/around 3/16/20
• Old Pine Grove Road (between two points of Medway Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/16/20
• Medway Road (near the Back River-dirt road)
Closing on/around 3/16/20
Moncks Corner:
• White Hall Avenue (off Cypress Gardens Rd., near Faison Ln.)
Closing on/around 3/17/20
• Comingtee Road (near Strawberry Chapel Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/18/20
Cordesville:
• Cuffie Simmons Lane (near Old Church Rd. and Sawmill Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/18/20
• State Route 402 (near Shanas Ct. and Store Way)
Closing on/around 3/19/20
• Alligator Road (near Fedine Cir. and Logans Ridge Ln.)
Closing on/around 3/19/20
• Tuttles Road (between Nobles Ln. and Alligator Rd.)
Closing on/around 3/19/20
Each crossing is expected to be closed for a period of two to five days. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Detours, with appropriate signage, will be in place for motorists. CSX said it can request special accommodations for closures near areas with one-way in-and-out access points.