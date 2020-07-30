Cruise Control Driving School awards $1,500 in scholarships to local seniors

Cruise Control Driving School, Inc. of Summerville has awarded $1,500 in academic scholarships--$500 each to three graduates of local-area high schools. The recipients are Emmie Rob Collier, Brayden Harbert, and Gracie Hendrix.
Emmie Rob Collier graduated from Summerville High School and is the daughter of Brian and Jodie Collier of Summerville. She will attend Clemson University to major in nursing. Following her graduation, she plans to attend medical school to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
Brayden Harbert graduated from Ashley Ridge High School and is the son of Joe and Paulette Harbert of Summerville. Brayden is attending the University of Central Florida where he will study a curriculum in digital media. Brayden would love to have a future as a video game designer and programmer.
Gracie Hendrix is a graduate of Pinewood Preparatory School and is the daughter of Tommy and Terinna Hendrix of Summerville. Gracie will attend Charleston Southern University where she will major in elementary education and, upon graduation, would like to teach math to elementary students.
Cruise Control awards the scholarships based on a compilation of an applicant’s academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service, SAT/ACT scores, as well as their overall driving record, documented through a certified-DMV record. The students also had to submit an essay on their intended career path.
This is the 17th consecutive year Cruise Control owners Kent Lee and Jeff Porter have awarded the scholarships as a way of giving back to the community’s students responsible for the success of their business they started 20 years ago. They have awarded over $25,000 in scholarships during that time. Cruise Control was also recently awarded First Place for Driving Instruction in the Journal Scene’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.