Councilman-Elect Dan Owens to be Sworn-In Monday, February 24

Dan Owens will be sworn-in as the new District 1 Berkeley County Councilman. The Oath of Office ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 24 in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
“I look forward to contributing to the progress of Berkeley County and advancing policies that strengthen our community.” Councilman-Elect Dan Owens said.
Owens will fill the seat left vacant with the passing of Councilman Kevin Cox, who passed away in September 2019. Owens won the Special Primary Election in December 2019 and went on to win the Special Election on February 11. The ceremony will take place prior to the regularly-scheduled County Council meeting. Owens will also serve as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Committee.
Owens most recently served as a Councilman for the City of Hanahan since 2010. Owens grew up in the West Ashley area and earned a Bachelor’s in Business from the University of South Carolina – Coastal in 1992. He is currently the Admissions Director for Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. Owens and his wife Kelly, who works for Berkeley County School District, have two children, Marley, 17, and Parker, 13. They are members of Restoration Community Church and live in Hanahan.