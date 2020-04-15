Change of season bring change in ducks

If it walks like a duck.. .
When my sister still lived in Summerville, her house was the first one in her neighborhood. It used to be the model home and sat on a well-treed corner lot. Cynthia and her husband Jon did their own yard work and the landscaping was a delight with rose trellises, stone pathways and unique bird houses. But none of these is the reason people slowed down and often stopped as they passed.
It was the ducks.
Several years ago they bought a couple of wooden ducks at a curbside shop. The birds were silhouettes painted white with metal rods to stick in the ground. They put them in a former back yard near a pond. One summer day, on a whim, my sister popped a tiny straw hat on one of the ducks and a tradition was born.
To misquote the Bible, now “For every season there is a duck.” Over the years both their flock and its attire increased and multiplied. There was once a flight of 12. As stationary, fixed-wing aviators, its members showed remarkable versatility. They strutted their stuff in the front yard.
One spring Cynthia lined them up on a baseball diamond. They sported peaked caps; the pitcher held a ball and the batter a bat. She made all the accoutrements, of course. Neighbors chortled and she got even more creative.
During football season they appeared with helmets, numbered jerseys, and were lined up in front of a goal post. There was even a referee in a black and white stripped shirt. Things really took off from there. One Halloween they strode around the front yard each wearing an orange pumpkin head. That Christmas, nine of them wore reindeer antlers (cleverly made from Popsicle sticks) pulling a teddy bear Santa in a sleigh. The lead duck-deer of course, had a bright red nose.
That March she tinted them Kelly green to honor St. Patrick. That Halloween the repainted birds lined the perimeter of their yard each wearing ghoulish masks and long capes, and managed to look fearsome, even with their orange bills sticking out. Reindeer antlers were temporarily retired that Christmas and the ducks each wore a custom-fitted, velvety red Santa hat as they pulled the sleigh.
Jon tells me that it never failed, if either he or Cynthia were out in the yard, somebody would stop in their car or as they walked by and commented on the ducks. If the birds aren’t out, people wanted to know why and asked when they would next appear. Both kids and adults were captivated.
I asked her the other day if she was finished with innovations. Silly me. She got this dreamy look in her eyes and murmured something about Easter bonnets and giant painted eggs; then speculated on how her feathered friends would look in bikinis and sunglasses. She even mentioned something about an orchestra. I had immediate visions of violins and bassoons and (Lord help us!) a con-duck-tor waving a wand.
The thing is – she can do it. And – watch out in her new neighborhood — knowing her, she probably will.