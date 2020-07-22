Carnes Crossroads Artist Co-op has nice mix of styles

Interview with Joy Varley, President, Carnes Crossroads Artist Co-op

Live Arts Scene ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m…

Recently, my beau and I finally went to see the art at the new Public Works Art Center at 135 W. Richardson Ave.

One of the spaces within is the Carnes Crossroads Artist Cooperative, which officially opened back on Leap Day, Feb. 29. Their logo’s motto is, “Creativity Lives Here.”

I witnessed that there as it has a nice mix of various styles of artwork from photography and various types of paintings to jewelry, handbags, greeting cards and fabric art.

Regan: Your artist coop was originally birthed at Carnes Crossroads? How did you get to be at the Public Works Art Center?

Joy Varley: In February 2017, some Carnes Crossroads residents discovered a common passion for creating handcrafted artworks. After some informal talk, the idea of forming an Artist Cooperative was born and it got going during our local Farmer’s Market that summer. Now in our 4th year, we have grown and have participated in community events in North Charleston, Summerville, and James Island. The CCAC has developed a strong reputation in Summerville, Goose Creek, and North Charleston. The goals of the CCAC are to connect local artists with one another, provide an opportunity for the greater community to meet and interact with local artists, and to foster dynamic community support for handcrafted items created by Lowcountry Artisans. When the PWAC announced their mission and application process for resident artists, the CCAC felt it would be a great opportunity for us. We were looking for a home space and the mission of the PWAC mirrored our goals. We were thrilled to be invited to open a studio here!

R: The Post and Courier ran a story 2 years ago on your first gallery shop at the Goose Creek Antique Mall. Does that still exist?

V: We had a gallery at there for six months. It was a very good experience. Since then, we expanded our calendar of community events, opened a Studio Gallery at the PWAC and launched an online store.

R: How many artists are involved? What does it take to be a member?

V: We have 14 actively involved members. We have monthly meetings and the members also serve on committees that help organize our calendar of events. We accept membership applications from Summerville or Goose Creek artisans who are makers of handcrafted products. Interviews are conducted quarterly. Contact our Membership Chairperson, Ann Watkins, for more information at ccac.newmembership@gmail.com.

R: Are you seeking to have more artists join with other types of artwork?

V: We do not have a maximum number of artists, but we try to limit our membership when considering an artist’s preferred media and personal expertise. Our goal is to include artists who create in different media or styles so that our Co-Op reflects a breadth and variety of handcrafted artworks.

R: If the pandemic were not a reality, what types of public events would the coop be doing? You make fabric masks and a range of items & your quilts are gorgeous.

V: Thank you! The masks are a new venture for me, but it springs from my love of working with fabrics and a variety of textiles. In our pre-Covid planning, the Co-op had scheduled 2 to 3 community events a month beginning in April. We had plans to be at events in several area towns and more. We look forward to 2021 and hope we are all healthy and can resume interacting with the greater Charleston community.

R: How are all your artists faring during this time?

V: Our artists are all still creating artworks in their home studios. Many new and beautiful works have emerged from this experience. Some are in our PWAC Studio and many are accessible through our online store. Some of the “Covid-creations” will be unveiled at another time when we have some perspective on our body of work. Many of us are now featured in a special exhibit, “Alone Together” here at the Public Works Art Center which runs through July 31.

R: Are all your coop members full-time professional artists, or do some just make art on the side?

V: Most are, yes. Many also teach classes locally and participate in area artist’s guilds. Two are published authors. Several have retired from a first career when their artwork was “on the side” and are now able to fully devote themselves to their talent and passions.

R: Are coop members supposed to be from the Summerville/Ladson area?

V: Our members are primarily from the Summerville/Goose Creek area. Because Co-op membership requires a time commitment for our monthly meetings, the PWAC Studio, and committee work, we have remained committed to local artists who are able to participate fully in the Co-op’s organization plan and community-outreach goals.

R: What is next for you all?

V: We look forward to re-introducing our Studio to the public as people feel comfortable visiting a gallery space, and in renewing our participation in community events and festivals once they reopen. We also look forward to resuming our class offerings here with our teacher-artists in a new socially distanced safe environment, and to continue our mission to promote art, beauty, and handcrafted works by local artisans.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com