Bonner Elementary School announces Terrific Kids

The Terrific Kids at Bonner Elementary School for the month of February, and who exemplify the theme of kindness were the following: Augusta Mason, Hayden Jones, Allison Lorance, London Bradwell, Abby Craven, Kahlan Alexander, Wyatt Williams, Khloe Bordeaux, Sophia Clark, A'Kiah Flagler- Flowers, Makayla Killion, Mojave Gibbs, Jennifer Hill, Aniya Kinlaw, Colton Bradley, Allie West, Lilly Winkle, Cayden Alcantara, Ty Stickney, Ava Romero, Gracelynn Barnette, Sophia Edwards, Zariyah Mazyck, Elizabeth Simmons, and Mason Broad. Congratulations to these students .
Providence Baptist Church sends birthday blessings to its March birthdays: Shannon Springs, Madison Rice, Pastor Steve Boley, Allen Weatherford, Susan Wiggins, Victor Williams, Sarah and Gracie Floyd and Jennifer Ellwood.
A special happy anniversary blessings from Brenda Manning to her daughter and son-in-law Rodney and Rhonda Hill. Also Happy 25th birthday to Brenda's grandson Brandon Hill.
Providence Baptist Church will have singing at its fifth Sunday service at 11 a.m. March 29. A fellowship lunch will follow the service.
Cypress Gardens will have its second Oyster Shell Craft Class from noon to 2 p.m. on March 21. Call 843-553-0515 or email amanda.oliver@berkeleycountysc.gov to reserve spot. The cost is $20.
On Friday, April 24 and Sat. April 25 their has been scheduled A Civil War Artillery Encampment at 10a.m. on Friday and also at 10a.m. on Sat. at the Berkeley County Museum at the Santee Canal Park.
On April 24 at the Old Santee Canal Park their will be a local churches Burned Discussion and Book Signing from 10a.m. to 11a.m. Explore history through the tales of local church burnings during the war with local historian Bill Segar
Continue to pray for: Wayne Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Ada Giggleman, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Jerry and Charlotte Hush, Cindy Gaskins, Tina Mims and Danny Mims, Will Garton, Mederia and Hermine Gaskins, Diane Thomas, Tommy Altman, Bill and Judy Burke, Louis Scott, Kim Black, Christy Meade, Wayne Stedge, Bubba Mitchum, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, all those grieving, our community and country.
