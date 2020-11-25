Best Toys for Big Kids

Kids ages 7 and up are not too old for toys, and definitely need things to do that don’t involve a screen.
Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set: Players work their STEM skills to free build or follow picture blueprints for the Haba Pi Gauss Cannon Marble Run Set, using components to power four marbles around their track. “You have to put a little math into it,” one young tester notes.
- Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs:
- It’s the year of the puzzle. A child can tackle the 200-piece Ravensburger King of the Dinosaurs alone or with the fam. Pieces are big but not babyish—and extra cool to the dino-obsessed.
- Crayola Paper Flower Science Kit:
- r
- esults in a dozen pretty little blooms and teaches how plants “drink” water. Kids can layer in more dye for deeper colors. “They’re so proud of the results,” a dad says.
- Vango Toys #1 UpsideDownChallenge Game
- :
- e
- ach player dons glasses that turn their vision upside down, then completes a task—like writing their name or connecting dots—and yes, hilarity ensues.
- The slug-themed PlayMonster Trailz:
- Is almost an intro to chess, challenging kids to outmaneuver opponents. Happily, directions are “easy, so you can start quickly,” says one mom.