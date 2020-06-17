Berkeley High School 2020 Commencement

The Berkeley High School class of 2020 overcame many tribulations during their last semester but they finally made it to the finish line. Berkeley High School joined in the celebration for their graduating seniors on Wednesday in Bonner Stadium.
Class of 2020 gathered one last time with teachers, school administrators, and board members before going their separate ways to start their new lives. Students were in a joyous mood throughout the commencement through the sprinkled showers and cloudy skies- showing their true stag spirit.
The class of 355 students endured more than they expected this spring with the novel coronavirus canceling everything and installing online-only classes for the remainder of the end of their high school careers.
To abide by the social distancing regulations, graduates sat at a distance in the Bonner Stadium football field in lawn chairs to ensure safety while wearing masks. Each graduate had four tickets for each guest. The administration allowed cars to be parked outside of the stadium to support graduates from afar who were not able to get a graduation ticket.
School administrators gave thanks to all who made the commencement possible including the district leadership. Also commending the crowd for their powerful messages, phone calls, and
letters through the tough journey.
Salutatorian Mary Claire Sherman and Valedictorian Haley Elizabeth Thompson each delivered heartfelt messages to their classmates. Sherman encouraged her peers to never forget their roots, and how Berkley High school has helped shape them through their matriculation.
Thompson addressed her fellow classmates with words of encouragement as they prepared to embark on their next journey.
“Berkeley stags are resilient, we have withstood hurricanes, snow days, and now a global pandemic,” Sherman said. “We’ve endured long nights, studying for tests and finishing projects. We have endured the rain- now we can enjoy the rainbow.”
She added that the future is bright for every student in the Berkeley High School class of 2020.
The commencement ended with graduates throwing their caps in the air in celebration for their accomplishment. As it slowly rained the smiles, hugs, and love among the graduates in Bonner Stadium showed the stag pride.
Congratulations Class of 2020!