Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Coronavirus Update

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and Sheriff Duane Lewis is working to safely continue operations while minimizing the potential spread of the virus.
We are committed to protecting the public during this unprecedented time; however, this fluid situation has heightened the need for our deputies to be available for emergency response. We urge the public to limit face-to-face interaction with deputies, and handle matters via phone call when possible. Our profession is one that comes with an oath to protect and serve, and we will continue to uphold that promise throughout this ever-changing situation. Safety, for citizens and our deputies, is and will always remain our top priority. -Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate on a normal schedule. Sheriff Lewis is asking to public to limit visits to the sheriff’s office by handling non-emergency matters via phone calls or emails. Visit the BCSO website at sheriff.berkeleycountysc.gov or call the front desk at 843-719-4412. The duty office, that files complaints and reports, has staff protected by window partition and will remain open.
The Berkeley County Detention Center is no longer allowing face-to-face visitation with inmates. All visitation will be done through videoconferencing. Lawyers and attorney meetings with inmates have changed formats to have a window partition. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of sanitizing the interior of the detention center and outside professionals are assisting with extra efforts to clean and sanitize the facility. Medical staff is also screening all inmates who enter the facility. Staff at the detention center have been provided protective equipment.
Berkeley County School Resource Officers will be reassigned to patrol division and will be patrolling neighborhoods and communities until Berkeley County schools reopen.z