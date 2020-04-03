Berkeley County Provides List of CLOSED Boat Landings in the County HM

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways. The CLOSED boat landing list below includes but is NOT limited to the following.
Amos Lee Gourdine Landing (Russellville Landing)
Arrowhead Landing
Bushy Park Saltwater & Freshwater Landings
Daniel Island Marina
Durham Creek Landing (Cypress Gardens Landing)
Fred L. Day Landing (Duckpond Landing)
General Moultrie Landing (Santee Cooper Landing)
The Hatchery Landing
Henderson Guerry Landing
Huger Park Landing
Jamestown Landing (Lenuds Landing)
John R Bettis Landing
Mac Flood Landing (Augustus M Flood)
McConnell’s Landing
Ralph Hamer Senior Landing (Quinby Landing)
Rembert C. Dennis Landing (Wadboo Landing)
Richardson’s Landing
Spiers Landing
Thornley Forest II Landing
West Dike Landing (E. Jarvis Morris Landing)
William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing)
Wilsons Landing
According to the order, this does NOT apply to individuals possessing a commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public access points in connection with commercial fishing activities. Additionally, this order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way.
SCDNR put together a comprehensive FAQ document relating to order 2020-16. That can be found HERE.