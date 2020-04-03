Berkeley County Opens Non-Emergency Citizens Information Line on Friday

Berkeley County will open a Citizens Information Line on Friday, April 3. Citizens can call 843-719-4800 to ask questions related to COVID-19 and Berkeley County operations. The line will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and is for non-emergency calls only. Please continue to call 911 for emergencies.
As of Thursday afternoon, April 2, DHEC reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berkeley County.
County operations:
Berkeley County Government offices and facilities will again be CLOSED to the public and employees on Friday, April 3, with the exception of the County landfill, convenience centers, and Berkeley Animal Center. The County is continuing to restrict public access into County buildings and offices, while still offering services to the public by telephone, email, and drop boxes Monday-Thursday. For a full list of County operations, please visit berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19.
Effective April 1, Governor McMaster ordered all non-essential businesses to close for a period of 15 days. A full list of executive orders can be found HERE.
