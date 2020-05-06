Berkeley County EMS Receives Prestigious Mission: LifeLine Gold Plus Award

Berkeley County EMS has achieved the Mission LifeLine® Gold Plus Award, handed out by the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Recognition Program, for the second year in a row. Berkeley County EMS received the Mission: LifeLine® Silver Plus Award in 2018.
The unique Mission: Lifeline® initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS Recognition Program recognizes EMS agencies for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from "the awaiting hospital personnel.”
More specifically, in order to achieve the Gold Plus recognition, Berkeley County EMS had to assess a patient with non-traumatic chest pain, capture a 12-lead EKG, and within 10 minutes of the incident transmit the EKG results to the appropriate chest pain center. Additionally, EMS crews had to transport the patient—having had the appropriate treatment of restored blood flow back to the heart—to the necessary medical facility within 90 minutes of the incident.
According to the American Heart Association, each year more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack—caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart—which requires timely treatment.
This award is testament to the hard work of the Berkeley County EMS team, and further proof of the incredible collaboration between our team and local hospitals. Berkeley County EMS is dedicated to saving lives and protecting patients. It’s an honor to see these men and women get recognized for their commitment to their jobs and the community. -Wendy Lee, Chief of Berkeley County EMS
Learn more HERE about the Mission: LifeLine® EMS Program.