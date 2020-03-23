Berkeley County COVID-19 Update

Berkeley County continues to adjust operations in response to COVID-19. Berkeley County is restricting public access into County buildings and facilities and will continue offering services to the public by telephone, email, drop boxes, and drop offs at the front of the Administration Building, Monday to Thursday (details listed below). All County offices will be closed Friday, March 27 and Friday, April 3.
Starting Monday, March 23, County employees were asked to work from home when possible. Additionally, work schedules have been reduced and staggered.
Public Meetings: Berkeley County Council will hold its regularly-scheduled Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23. It will be a telephonic meeting that will NOT involve a gathering. All public hearings scheduled for this meeting are postponed. Council will NOT be conducting any business requiring public hearings, and public attendance will not be permitted. The meeting will be streamed live (audio only) via the County’s Facebook page HERE. The agenda can be found HERE. The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 has been CANCELLED.
Berkeley County continues to post updates with important links and press releases to berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19
Below is a list of County department/facility operations, which went into effect on March 17.
CLOSED:
Berkeley County Libraries
Cypress Gardens
Berkeley County Administration Building
Drop boxes have been placed in the lobby to drop-off payments and materials for specific departments
Treasurer’s Office (drop box outside building)
Auditors Office (drop box in the lobby)
Delinquent Tax (drop box in the lobby)
Planning and Zoning (drop box in the lobby)
Real Property Services (drop box in the lobby)
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation
Berkeley County Departments at Live Oak Drive (NOT including the Sheriff’s Office)
LIMITED ACCESS:
Berkeley County Animal Center- Curbside service ONLY. Fosters and adoptions needed.
Currently open to the public 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday
The public is encouraged to set-up appointments via the animal center Facebook page HERE. The appointment will allow the public to choose whether they are interested in adopting or fostering, and set-up at time to come to the shelter.
Clerk of Court:
For statutory mandated filling, the courthouse drive-thru window will operate 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Jail Street
Probate Court:
Marriage licenses ONLY may be picked-up from the drive-thru window on Jail Street. Marriage applicants should apply for marriage licenses at the front of the Courthouse, at the new applicant window.
Magistrate Court: Full info HERE.
OPEN:
Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers
Berkeley County Airport
Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections Commission
Donate Blood: Berkeley County is encouraging citizens to donate blood if possible. The American Red Cross provided the following message to County leadership.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate. Through March 20 more than 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the U.S. – resulting in about 200,000 fewer blood donations.
Right now, our country faces a severe blood shortage. Red Cross mission operations are clearly stated as essential services – specifically Blood Services, Blood Drives and Blood Supply Chain. The term "gatherings" does not apply to blood drives conducted by the American Red Cross – provided social distancing practices are implemented to the maximum extent practicable in administration of such drives.
For more information or to find a local drive, visit redcrossblood.org