Berkeley County Courthouse Announces Reopening Plan

Berkeley County Clerk of Court Leah Dupree announces the following reopening plan for the Berkeley County Courthouse.
On June 1, Family Court will resume a full family court schedule with limited entry of pertinent witnesses until further direction is received from the Chief Justice. On June 12, as per the Chief Justice, the County Courthouse will reopen unless directed further. All courts have been operating daily, and all filings in each court have been accepted. The drive thru is still open and drop-off bins are available at the Courthouse.
County Council: Berkeley County will hold its Council and Finance Committee meetings at 6 p.m. this evening, with an executive session at 5:30 p. m. Agendas can be found here: https://bit.ly/2A74dh6. There will be social distancing guidelines in place and seating will be spaced out in the assembly room of the County Administration Building. The meeting will also be streamed LIVE on the Berkeley County Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BerkeleySCGov
Reminder on other County operations:
Cypress Gardens: The park reopened today at 9 a.m. There are several measures in place to encourage social distancing. The playground, picnic shelter, Northern Nature Trail, gift shop and drinking fountains are all CLOSED. The park is offering self-guided boat tours ONLY. For more info, please visit cypressgardens.info. All season passes purchased before the park closed will be extended three months.
All other County offices and buildings reopened to the public on May 20. More info: https://bit.ly/2TF8Q9g
Testing sites: Fetter Healthcare Network is scheduled to open additional mobile testing sites to expand COVID-19 testing across the County.
Please see the schedule below for the opening dates and locations:
Wednesday, May 27 at Cainhoy Community Center, 2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger, SC 29450
Friday, May 29 at St. Stephen Recreational Field, 115 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479
Thursday, June 4 at Cainhoy Community Center, 2442 Cainhoy Road, Huger, SC 29450
Monday, June 15 at Greater St. James AME Church, 1836 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC 29486
Each testing site will ONLY be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Individuals are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Please bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. Same-day testing is available; however, individuals are urged to get screened before arriving.
Individuals experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening online at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter Healthcare Network provider. Fetter is also offering FREE COVID-19 testing at sites in Dorchester, Charleston and Colleton counties.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. Co-pays or deductibles will not be charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.