Berkeley County Approves Old Mt. Holly Turn-Lane Project

Berkeley County Council approved the construction of a turn lane at Old Mt. Holly Road, onto Highway 52 during the telephonic Council meeting on Monday, March 23.
“This project represents the strong working relationship between Berkeley County, SCDOT, and the City of Goose Creek, and demonstrates our collective interest to make these improvements happen.” said Phillip Obie II, Berkeley County Councilman.
The purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52. Berkeley County is managing the project, with support from the City of Goose Creek. The turn-lane project will provide much-needed traffic relief in that area and is part of the Henry Brown Boulevard Phase II project, from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52.
“The turn lane will help relieve the traffic congestion and make the surrounding neighborhoods safer, keeping motorists from cutting through residential areas. This is just one piece of what residents can expect from the Henry Brown Phase II improvement project.” said Mr. Obie.
The County is currently working to acquire right-of-way for Henry Brown Phase II and has all right-of-way approvals at the intersection; therefore, this critical phase of the project can begin.
“I am proud of the partnership that made this incremental improvement possible. Having the wherewithal to do what we can when we can, shows creativity not often seen in government.” said Greg Habib, Goose Creek Mayor.
The turn-lane project is funded by the County’s One-Cent Sales Tax Program. The project is expected to cost approximately $250,000. Seamon Whiteside Inc. is handling the design and engineering for the turn-lane project; Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering (ICE) is assisting the County with project management and inspection.
“Folks from all over the county use Old Mt Holly road. This project will improve the quality of life for all who travel and live in this area.” Mr. Habib stated.
Construction is expected to begin on Monday, April 6 and last 30 days. All work is weather dependent. Construction will likely occur at night, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.