Berkeley Chamber launches tourism marketing campaign

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has launched a new tourism marketing campaign “We Are Open” to assist the lodging industry.
This new campaign includes a new tourism website and a series of marketing materials promoting lodging opportunities.
"We are excited about assisting our hospitality members in promoting they are open, and that safety is their number one priority for their visitors. This has been an extremely trying time for the hospitality industry, and we are here to work with them through this critical time,” said Chris Stow, President of the Berkeley Chamber.
According to Simone Thornton this year is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy and the impact has been nine times worse than 9/11. Hotels are central to getting our economy back on track and supporting millions of jobs across the country. It is important that visitors to Berkeley County, SC are confident in our lodging members that they are taking the necessary precautions to insure their health and safety during their visit.
“The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has been an intricate part in assisting our hotel to communicate with our visitors, letting them know that we are indeed open for business, have adopted new health and safety procedures, and that we are ready to serve our guests, when they are ready to travel again. We have certainly missed all of our guests' smiling faces!”, stated Tara K. McConnell, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Staybridge Suites Charleston- Summerville.
Ms. McConnell shared that “Elaine Morgan, CEO of the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has called personally on a weekly basis to see how they can be of assistance during this challenging time.
McConnell goes on to say “We are very pleased that they have created the “We Are Open" campaign to help rebuild the hospitality industry in Berkeley County, as we all work together towards recovery.”
The website’s address: https://visitberkeleycounty.com