Barbara Hill: Backyard fracas: feathers vs. fur

My family’s battles with squirrels began in the 1940s with my grandfather’s Victory Garden in the spare lot next to our house. He planted copious vegetables with only one undefeated pest – the squirrel. He would stride out to review his crops, smiling at the first blush on beefsteak tomatoes only to fling his hat to the ground when he looked at the backside of this fruit and saw that it was gnawed through and hollowed out. An inspection of his golden bantam corn found that stalks had been peeled, kernels eaten and husks pulled back up against the cob. Off the hat would come again and off he’d stomp to get a broom to “clean them out.” My mother called them “rats with tails” and had similar troubles with container gardens she tried to grow a half century later. Father and daughter were great creature lovers, who could have both made pets out of piranhas, but their verbal reactions to squirrels were my introduction to what was then called “strong language.”
We actually had a pet squirrel once – a flying specimen which fell down our chimney. We kept it in a cage for a bit, charming our children, but prevented from pawing our produce. We stopped growing vegetables years ago: we grew bird feeders. Our backyard was once full of one kind or another of those devices to entice our feathered friends. They’d drop by, but didn’t linger because squirrels either scared them off or have already cleaned out the food from all receptacles, including a duo hanging outside the kitchen window which are “absolutely squirrel-proof.”
One was a long tubular type with a weighted bar which is to allow little birds to sit and feast, but which is to snap shut should a larger creature alight. I’ve watched these long-tailed bandits entwine those snaky appendages around the feeder top, unfold themselves down its length and scoop out the seed from the top of the opening, not touching the weighted bar at all. The other feeder has a dome top “which will spin any squirrel right off onto the ground,” and a slick hammock type disk on the bottom “to which no squirrel can cling.” Using the anchor tail device again, squirrels curl themselves around the dome and tilt the disk back forth, releasing seeds. Once stuffed to the gills they often draped their considerable bottoms over a tree branch and wiped their mouths. That’s what they would claim they are doing, I expect, but I’m quite sure they were thumbing their noses at me glaring at them from the window.
My late husband was just as much of a softie as my maternal relatives were and he rejected my suggestion to trap the little demons and drive them out to the country somewhere and turn them loose. “They are all God’s creatures,” he’d tell me, reloading the feeders.
I got out my bird books occasionally, just to remind myself what our animal aviators look like should I ever again get to gaze at one for awhile. The squirrels can stay too. I just wanted to look out and see multitudes of feathers as well as fur.