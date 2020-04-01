Author says her near death experiences bring understanding

Shari Stauch of Main Street Reads in Summerville introduced me to local author Aleene Kann.
Kann’s life story is remarkable as she has gone through not just one, but four near-death experiences. Her book, “Rebirth” is about the action of reappearing or starting to flourish after a decline.
Kann said her life purpose has been a journey to her eternal home. Her April 3 book signing at Main Street Reads has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 concerns. Her book was released as a superstar Amazon title on Christmas Day 2019, and through Barnes & Noble on Jan. 1. It is also available on iTunes and Kindle. An audiobook version via Amazon is expected to be released on Earth Day, April 22.
For More Information, see: https://www.facebook.com/aleene.kann.5 and http://covenantbooks.com/books/?book=rebirth or on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2QjPhkX
Regan: When did you decide to write this book?
Kann: Excellent question. My fourth near death experience, at age 68, was a life changer. I transitioned to the New Universe and felt the agape love—“the love of God for man and of man for God.” I did not want to return to Earth. After much counseling from doctors and ministers, I was encouraged to write about my experience.
R: Was going through 4 near-death experiences your toughest challenge in your life?
K: Actually, the fourth near death experiences have been the most enlightening. Starting at age five, I was sexually abused by my sister’s husband for 13 years. As a “motherless child,” I was taught to be seen and not heard. Children of the 1950s and ‘60s had not been taught about incest, rape or sexual crimes. If an adult told you to do something, you were taught to obey. Keeping that “secret” almost cost me my life, my self-worth, and a childhood. Healing this wound has been by far the toughest challenge of my life.
R: Briefly outline your near-death experiences. Was the last one the most difficult? What did you learn from it?
K: At 9 months old, I didn’t remember the events. I remember my family talking about what happened and how I was “written up” in a medical journal as the first child saved by epinephrine by a German doctor at MUSC. At 14 years old, I drowned in Lake Murray and was directed by an amazing path from The Light; it was so peaceful and beautiful that I recall the feelings now to meditate. In 1979, at age 31, I was given codeine by an emergency room doctor during Hurricane David for an appendicitis and immediately went into anaphylactic shock and was saved by a nurse who thought about epinephrine while my spirit watched from the ceiling. The transition to my Eternal Home in my fourth near death experience was absolutely the most beautiful experience I can recall in this life. The difficulty was transitioning back to Earth. What I Learned: “The thought that conscience is Eternal…changes everything.”
R: Do you ever question why you went through four near-death experiences?
K: I AM truly grateful and blessed by each experience. Most people here on Earth live in three dimensions: height, depth and width. I have been blessed to experience consciousness in 144 dimensions. With each near-death experience, I gained so much more information about how the universe works. It is awe inspiring. I feel privileged to be one of the chosen ones to live this incredible adventure. I have never felt anger toward God, especially for returning me back to earth. I understand this was my choice to return to complete my soul’s purpose.
R: So, do you feel your purpose in life is to educate others about the power of our own minds to create more peace?
K: Earth is where we live to learn lessons. We have free will to choose what results are most important to us. I prefer to say I am sharing my experience with others in hopes their journey is less painful. Yes, our subconscious mind stores all the information including past lives and is a powerful tool to learn the root causes of our problems on earth. It is responsible for our involuntary actions, i.e., heart beating and breathing. Our conscience mind is responsible for logic and reasoning; it is our awareness system and the gatekeeper of our thoughts.
R: Did you begin the practice of meditation one of your near-death experiences? Do you believe in Reincarnation?
K: After drowning at age 14, I didn’t know anything about meditation, but the peaceful calmness of floating weightless has stayed ever present in my mind when I feel stressed. As I progress, I became aware of meditation. Yes, I believe in reincarnation. I have studied quantum healing hypnosis therapy and accessed my past lives and have benefited tremendously from this examination.
Our subconscious is the warehouse that stores all the information from the beginning of time.
