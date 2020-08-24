Arts Q&A:: Local model finds start in community theater

The brown-haired, green-eyed Marissa Rocco has been a successful model represented by Millie Lewis Models & Talent. However, she began in theater first. She lives in Summerville but is engaged to be married and is in the middle of relocating to Virginia.

Music and arts for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, Daily from noon…

Regan: You said acting was first. Can you tell me about what plays you did in school or through both Flowertown Players and their Underground stage?

Marissa Rocco: “Barefoot in the Park” was the first play I did with Flowertown; I played Corie Bratter. It was such a fun cast and crew. Our director, JC Conway, put an '80s spin on it and I had great costumes. He forced me out of my comfort zone by having me start the play by busting through a door and dancing all around the stage by myself. That’s part of what I love so much about acting — you are constantly having to overcome things outside your comfort zone. I am not a dancer at all but Corie is. I had to become Corie and just let loose on that stage.

Regan: Are there certain actors or actresses you look up to?

MR: I am loving everything Reese Witherspoon. She can really embody so many different characters, from comedic to tragic heroines. I hope to one day be as good at so many types of roles like her. I also really respect that she created a production company that produces women led projects from female leads to directors and editors.

Regan: How did you begin in modeling — did someone tell you that you should be a model?

M: I was always tall and skinny growing up so family and friends would tell me I could be a model. I never really took them seriously until my junior year of high school when I went to try on prom dresses. They took my photo and gave me Millie Lewis’ information. My mom and I went into their office a week or two later and the rest is history.

R: Who are your favorite models?

M: There is this model I found on Instagram named Kihmberlie. She creates all her own sets and wardrobe and even photographs. She is so creative and puts very interesting spins on everything she does. I don’t understand how one person can be that creative and good at so many things — it is awesome.

R: What was your favorite gig as a model?

M: I was a full-time model for a few years after high school. I don’t really have a favorite gig. There are so many different experiences that I have loved from different ones that it’s too hard to narrow it down.

R: Do you find it a challenge to stay in shape?

M: Yes. When I was younger, I didn’t have to think about it at all as I was lucky to be naturally slender no matter what I ate. As I am getting older, I’m noticing the hamburgers are not being as forgiving as they once were. Luckily, the fashion industry is starting to gravitate toward being more inclusive of all body types. Not every client is there yet, but the industry is starting to change and it’s awesome. Yet diet is the big one for me. I am trying to eat cleaner and make sure my body is getting everything it needs and not too much of what it wants, like lots of snacks.

R: Are you represented by a talent agent right now?

M: I am still with Millie Lewis; they have been so encouraging this entire journey. What I appreciated the most, especially starting out and not knowing much about the modeling industry, is that they were protective and made sure I was doing jobs only with clients they knew and trusted. There are stories out there of some people in this industry that are not the best, but I have been lucky to have worked only with great people who treated me with respect.

R: Are you hoping to do more modeling or is it just a hobby and you’re not as aggressive about getting more gigs now?

M: It’s just a hobby at this point, but I still plan on working more. I don’t go to castings but when a client requests me, I do the job. I’m focused more on school and work right now so I don’t have as much time to drive to castings and different auditions.

R: Do you enjoy modeling more than acting?

M: To me, modeling is a lot like acting so, in a way, they are the same. For each shoot, there is a certain character they are trying to capture and a story they are trying to tell, and I get to embody that. But if I had to choose, I would probably pick acting. The bond you make with the cast and crew during rehearsals and the things you get to learn from more experienced actors is priceless.

R: Do you plan to act again?

M: Definitely. As soon as I am settled in Virginia and theaters begin to reopen, I plan on finding a theater there.

R: What is next for you with your studies and career plans?

M: I am working part-time on my business degree with an emphasis on marketing. I don’t really know what the future holds career wise, but I know I’ll figure it out. My fiance is in law school, so my focus is doing what I can to support him and make sure he can focus on his studies. Once he graduates, I will most likely go back to school full time to finish my degree.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com