A&E Q&A: LowBillies find right combination

http://www.lowbillies.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TheLowBillies/ http://www.poke-chop.com/
Columnist’s Note: For the second time, I am writing about my very talented blues beau, Ron Gill and his band, The LowBillies. My Sept. 27, 2017 column centered on Gill’s musical journey — See LINK HERE — and it was my very first “Arts & Culture” column for the Journal Scene.
While it has taken time to find the right guys to play with, Ron has finally accomplished that goal with “The LowBillies” trio: Ron Gill is lead vocalist on lead/rhythm guitar, Bert Ross on bass and vocals, and Jay Ryan on drums.
If you like blues, swing, shuffles, jumps, rockabilly, rumbas, and all grooves, you will definitely enjoy listening to this ensemble.
Ron is also part of The Lowcountry Blues Connection (formerly known as the Lowcountry Blues Club). Catch these guys around town — this Friday, they will be at Palmetto Brewing Co. in Charleston and on Saturday, they will be at Homegrown Brewhouse here in Summerville.
Regan: How did you meet Bert and Jay? How long did it take to gel?
G: I met Bert by going to the weekly blues jams hosted by the Lowcountry Blues Connection. He, in turn, knew Jay. Through a twist of fate, since I was looking for a rhythm section, we thought we would give it a go.
R: Why the name, “The LowBillies”? (Sounds like a country or bluegrass band). It is from being in the Lowcountry, right?
G: Well, we do not take ourselves too terribly seriously if that’s not obvious by the name. Some might consider blues to be hillbilly music, and it is probably not far from the truth. However, we ARE far from the mountains here, therefore,
The LowBillies!
R: You are still playing some gigs, despite the ongoing pandemic? Have things slowed down or not for you in terms of how often you play out?
G: Well, the phone has been ringing. We have gotten several recommendations from folks and we have been fortunate to be able to play several outdoor performances. Plus, some of the spaces have now gotten their social distancing act together to allow for some live music—but we are generally at pretty small venues, so the crowd is not a factor.
R: With you being a blues band, are there other genres which appeal to you, too?
G: I am fortunate in that Bert and Jay are totally on board with the style of music that I have been playing for years now and we venture into country, rock-a-billy, and rock and roll. The bonus for me is that Bert can sing a bunch of the material we’ve been working up. Yet, it’s the rhythm section that this music is really all about and those guys absolutely bring it!
R: Have you learned a fair number of new tunes in this band?
G: We will rehearse and come up with a bunch of stuff that we’d like to do. In some cases, the tunes are new to one or more of us, sometimes everyone. We’ve expanded our play list to 100 or so tunes. Some of it is more fusion sort of stuff, rock-a-billy, and rock and roll. We stray from blues quite often.
R: You 3 guys also play the tunes written by your bass player/Bert Ross for his band, “The Corrodatones” (80’s pop)-how do you like that vs what “The LowBillies” plays?
G: Bert always has feelers out for opportunities to play and sometimes it’s in The Corrodatones configuration. He’s quite a character and likes to get kind of dicey in his costuming. It’s great fun. We do some crazy stuff that includes some of his, rather bawdy, songs.
R: Do you have a favorite ensemble you’ve ever been a part of or not? If so, what was it about the band that made it so special, memorable, or fun to play with?
G: For me, my favorite band is the band I’m currently in. I had a group in Denver where we were sometimes 3-piece, sometimes 7 or 8-piece, kind of “The Commitments” feel. We were well-rehearsed and had a great time. I am glad we got to record together.
R: Your new CD, “Of Hurricanes and Other Natural Disasters” is out?
G: Yea, 10 new, all original tunes. All written by me. We have been performing several of them during our shows. The “disk” is actually a computer storage device that plugs into a USB port. It includes music, photos, liner notes, lyric sheets and lots of other stuff and you can only get it from yours truly. It can also be found on BandCamp here: https://pokechoptowm.bandcamp.com/ and look for Poke Chop and The Other White Meat—but you won’t get the digital content, just the songs. Or look up on this link: The LowBillies; Blues from the swamp. Lastly, here’s The LowBillies on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3c2p06u.