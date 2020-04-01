You are the owner of this article.
27 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County

  Updated

As of 12:00 PM, today, Wednesday, April 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed there are twenty-seven (27) cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.

DHEC is not notified when individuals are no longer infectious, as a result, these numbers likely include those who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.

Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

What Classifies as Non-Essential?

On Tuesday, March 31 Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-17 that requires non-essential businesses in South Carolina to close for 15 days beginning at 5:00 PM today, Wednesday, April 1. The list of businesses deemed non-essential that must close is divided into three categories, as outlined below.

Entertainment Venues and Facilities

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and Athletic Facilities and Activities

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-Contact Service Providers

Barbershops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

If businesses are unsure if they fall in one of the above categories they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form on the Department of Commerce website, email covid19sc@sccommerce.com, or call (803) 734-2873. The department will review the request, and the business will receive a determination within 24 hours.

