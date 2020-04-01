27 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County

As of 12:00 PM, today, Wednesday, April 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (DHEC) confirmed there are twenty-seven (27) cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
DHEC is not notified when individuals are no longer infectious, as a result, these numbers likely include those who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and maintains a direct line of communication with DHEC and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
What Classifies as Non-Essential?
On Tuesday, March 31 Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-17 that requires non-essential businesses in South Carolina to close for 15 days beginning at 5:00 PM today, Wednesday, April 1. The list of businesses deemed non-essential that must close is divided into three categories, as outlined below.
Entertainment Venues and Facilities
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
Adult entertainment venues
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational and Athletic Facilities and Activities
Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
Spectator sports
Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-Contact Service Providers
Barbershops
Hair salons
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body-art facilities and tattoo services
Tanning salons
Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
If businesses are unsure if they fall in one of the above categories they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form on the Department of Commerce website, email covid19sc@sccommerce.com, or call (803) 734-2873. The department will review the request, and the business will receive a determination within 24 hours.