$24 million emergency expansion project moves to phrase 1

Summerville Medical Center announced they will start Phase 1 of a $24 million emergency expansion on Monday, June 15th. The project was designed to meet the Lowcountry community’s growth need for access to emergency services.
“We are thrilled to expand our pediatric ER to meet the needs of our growing community,” said Dr. Doug Holtzman, Summerville Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department Medical Director.
The multi-phase expansion launched April 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021. The Phase 1 opening on Monday, June 15th includes:
10-bed pediatric ER open 24/7
Separate pediatric ER waiting room
Special sensory room in the pediatric ER for children on the spectrum
Registration and lobby area
New & Expecting Mom special VIP parking
New ER and Registration entrances
13,448 square feet of new building construction
“It is staffed with pediatric specialty trained physicians and clinicians who are passionate about ensuring that our Lowcountry families receive the best care for their children.” said Dr. Doug Holtzman.
There will be a ribbon cutting Monday on a Facebook live for those who don’t want to attend in person.
“Opening the pediatric ER in our $24 million ER expansion project will give us the opportunity to care for more children and grow our pediatric program to ensure that our youngest community members continue to receive the highest quality care close to home.” said Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center.