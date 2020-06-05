Wilt and Shannon Staples celebrate 50th

Wilt and Shannon Staples of Summerville marked their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23.
The couple met on a blind date in 1969 and now have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson. Their children are a daughter Brandi and husband Larry Collette with children Aurora, Trista, Toby, Alex and wife Lacey Collette, Tyler and husband Rea'Shod Ellis and son Isaiah, all of Summerville; a son Josh and wife Anne Staples with children Max and Alex of San Francisco, California; and a daughter Natalie and husband James Kahoe of Pukulani, Hawaii ; and, an adopted grandson Junior Glockner also of Summerville.
Wilt is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Shannon is a graduate of the Methodist Medical Center of Central Illinois Nursing School.
Both attend Seacoast Church, Summerville Campus.