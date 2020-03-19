New Forestry Exhibit at the Nature Center

Bee City recently opened a forestry exhibit at the Nature Center. Members of the Edisto Chapter of the Society of American Foresters and the dedicated staff members of Bee City have been working on an expansion project for the Nature Center for nearly four years.
“We are in the phase of doing big things there, the public is very happy to see what we have done so far and we have enhanced everything.” said Scott Biering, owner of Bee City.
The display includes colorful dioramas and panels describing different aspects of forestry. There’s even a firefighting mannequin “lighting” a prescribed fire. The exhibit provides a thorough introduction to the importance of forests and forest products. The dioramas highlight forest management, forest products, forest protection, and environmental services that the forest provides.
The Biering family started Bee City over 30 years ago, with the love of honeybees and a passion for educating people. Bee City has evolved into a one-of-a-kind interactive and educational bee farm and zoo. One of the first posters visitors see when they enter the forestry exhibit helps explain the importance of pollinators and managed forests.
“We wanted something bigger, a big upgrade that’s 6ft high, and 45 ft long!” Biering stated.
Bee City Zoo also is a rescue center also, they accept animals that need to be housed and give animals emotional needs also.
Visit their site https://www.beecityzoo.com to learn more.