Business in the Ville: Highlighting Black owned Businesses

African Americans have played a major role in the landscape of U.S businesses for centuries, credited and uncredited. Historically, their main source of income was farming and construction for many but the industrial revolution according to the National Black Chamber Of Commerce created a big demand for entrepreneurs. The issue for many African Americans who wanted to start a business were the many places prohibiting them from owning business licenses.
There were tactics to repress blacks business owners burning down businesses, and denying them access to property. Incidents like the Tulsa Race Massacre, which occurred over 18 hours on May 31-June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the predominantly black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
But their efforts created more opportunities within the black community with the formation of The National Urban League, creation of Black Wall Street until 1921 , The NAACP, The National Black Chamber of Commerce, publisher A.J. Smitherman created the Tulsa Star, and The ordinary entrepreneur Reginald F. Lewis . And that is just to list a few of the advancement created for blacks by blacks.
Blacks paved the way for the major beauty brands today, and have created many recipes, tech, and manufacturers businesses that have improved life today. Examples of these are barber shops, occupations of the undertake and funeral director, store owners of cafes, liquor bars, beauty salons, carriage building firms, publishing companies, clubs and life insurance.
Flowertown Summerville and surrounding areas have some unique black owned businesses worth checking out. Different varieties depending on how you are feeling, Do you need a book? Are you Hungry? Need healthier alternatives? Have a sweet tooth? I have some options for everything.
Turning Page Bookshop is an independent bookstore in Goose Creek that has everything for your book needs from drama, mystery, crime, motivation, children’s book, financial, AA, Christian, Bibles, romance, fiction, and cookbooks.
Owner Valinda Miller said “ We are not just a bookstore to sell you books, we are here to bring in the community.”
This is also no ordinary bookstore, Turning Page also hosts events, and has additional theme rooms for book lovers. The events range from wine clubs, open mics, to book clubs, book signings, and vision board parties. The rooms are a Murder Mystery room, Kids room, and coffee room. Miller encourages representation through literature and aims to uplifts while promoting other black owned business in the area.
Fusion Smoothie & Juice Bar is a locally owned fresh pressed juice and smoothie bar owned and operated by Registered Nurse, Alisha Magwood located in Summerville, SC.Magwood’s goal was to offer healthy alternatives and enhance the health and wellness of the community by providing a place for fun and fresh options.
“You can incorporate healthy items in your daily diet, it can be fun. You don’t have to settle for fast food.”
The bar contains a menu that offers fresh fruit smoothies with fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, no dairy, almond and coconut milk, and they only use honey and agave as sweeteners.
Addie J Beauty is a beauty enhance experience created by Esthetician, Alyshia Jackson. Addie J Beauty offers a space for women where they can relax and escape the daily troubles of life located in Summerville, SC on 130 W Richardson Ave.
“I want the community to know I’m here, providing a very genuine, authentic, natural and holistic service and as well as products.”
Addie J beauty provides body sugaring, a form of natural hair removal, it’s organic and is not as abrasive and aggressive as traditional waxing can be. The sugar-lemonted paste is one of Jackson’s main services aside from her natural products.
Hats Off Barber & Beauty Shop is a family friendly, multi cultural salon/barbershop, located 321 E 5th North St in Summerville.
“It isn't just about hair, it’s my passion” Timeka D. Felder, owner.
The services offered are blowouts, dread/retwist, crochet, weaving, haircuts for women, men and children, color dye, and shampoo. The barber’s and beauticians are experienced and will help you with all your grooming needs.
Swank Desserts is a dessert shop located in Summerville that specializes with freshly baked and hand crafted desserts.
“The goal is not only to satisfy your sweet tooth but, create an experience for you and your taste buds.” Owner Danetra Richardson said.
Swank Desserts not only indulge your sweet tooth but offer catering services for events and weddings. You can even create a custom dessert that’ll fit your needs displaying your personality and any theme you want. They offer desserts that make an impression and deliver and set up at the location.
These kinds of business ventures uplift communities, fostering a sense of pride in the people that live there. Green Americans reports that supporting creates more opportunities for meaningful savings, property ownership, credit building and generational wealth