Watson opens travel service in Summerville

Jennifer Watson (Our Sweet Tea Life Travel, Summerville) is now a certified destination wedding, honeymoon and romance travel specialist (CDWHRTS) recognized by the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA).
As an association member, Watson completed all requirements for this designation, including a certification exam covering the basics of planning and managing all types of romance travel (from destination weddings and honeymoons to vow renewals, babymoons, familymoons, engagement trips, anniversary trips, and more).
"We're very proud of Jennifer's accomplishments," said Lisa Sheldon, DWHSA's executive director. "She deserves her well-earned designation as a dedicated travel professional who continues to enhance her education on romance travel, and her new certification is further proof that she can plan once-in-a-lifetime romantic getaways for every couple who works with her."
ABOUT THE DESTINATION WEDDING & HONEYMOON SPECIALISTS ASSOCIATION
Formed in 2013, the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA) is the world's largest network of romance travel professionals, with more than 900 agents in North America and around the world engaged in planning and selling destination weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways. More information is available at JoinDWHSA.com.