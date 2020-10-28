Village of Summerville has rich heritage locally

The Village at Summerville, the flagship community of Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, is part of a rich heritage of service to people of all faiths. During the early 1950s, ministers and church leaders of the Presbyterian Church in South Carolina had a vision to serve seniors. Two prominent leaders, Reverend Dr. Charles Robert Tapp and Reverend Dr. William McLeod Frampton Jr. helped lead the charge. In January 1958, the first 20 residents moved into what was called the Summerville Home.
“We are considered a Life Plan Community, which is a community specifically designed to meet the needs of older adults as they age,” said Paige Zofcak, Director of Sales and Marketing. Our Patio Home and Apartment residents often say they did not want to burden their children with having to make tough decisions” So they chose a lifestyle that gives them freedom to enjoy new experiences while having peace of mind that health care options are in place if needed.”
Part of the care continuum includes the Healthcare center that offers skilled nursing care and short term rehabilitation.
“To pen a single fond story would be quite the task,” “Rather, I would like to share with you a common theme and fruit I see from our ministry here. ‘Thank you, I’m going back home stronger and look forward to visiting again in the future to show you how well I’m doing.’” Anderson goes on to say, “Time and time again we see individuals come back to showcase their restored functional independence. They worked hard during their rehab stay and then worked hard at home to further improve. I am thankful to be a part of that difficult journey; we are allowed to pour into their lives while they are broken, hurting, and away from their loved ones and home. To see the optimism at discharge and improved quality of life from their journey of recovery is truly a blessing of my work.”
“We are so proud of our overall team being dedicated to our community and our residents,” said Cindy Robbins, Administrator at the Health Care Center. “Infection control has always been a top priority for the Village. When COVID-19 came along, we were already prepared to kick it up a notch to the higher requirements because we had systems in place.”
Tim Barresi, executive director, agrees.
“The Pandemic has significantly changed how we operate. One of the most difficult things about social distancing is that the staff can’t give our residents hugs. However, keeping residents engaged and social and feeling loved is our top priority. The life enrichment team has kicked into high creative gear with projects, crafts, events, music and more all done with proper social distancing and safety precautions in place.”
A favorite among residents is the Food Service Director’s weekly virtual cooking demo on our in house TV channel. Residents can pre-order a “Cook along with Eileen Kit” to make their own dish while watching. Following the event, samples are delivered to residents.
Pandemic inspires resident Mary Jo Young to learn something new. Young never did arts and crafts in the past but decided to try her hand in learning and making art projects. Crafters Cove is on the in house TV Channel at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday.
“I’ve always been very active,” Young said. “COVID has not stopped me from keeping myself occupied. I take advantage of everything that is offered to me. I like watching all the exercise programs and various programming on TV right in my home. I am very proud of my Christmas Trivets that I made and will give them to my friends this year.”
“One of the most touching moments for me over the years was when we celebrated a resident’s 90th birthday with Helicopter rides,” said Joey Shakespeare. “We were able to arrange for a helicopter from Holy City Helicopters to fulfill a bucket list item for this resident. She rode front seat and flew over the city of Charleston and surrounding area and even became a little famous with the TV coverage.”
Shakespeare started volunteering at the community in 2009 and became employed in life enrichment in 2015.
He is always developing fun ways to make each day special and his creative style enriches the residents’ lives on a daily basis. Shakespeare also reminisces on another resident named Inez who shared a few years ago that she moved in when she was 75 years old and came here to rest.
“I’m 93 years old and I’m still not resting,” said Ms. Inez
Life enrichment was to blame. At 93 she was still enjoying the programs.
“It gave my life a new dimension,” Ms. Inez said. “When I came to rest, instead I found I could improve myself, my wellbeing, my happiness so my life really took on a different meaning.”
While Inez is no longer with us, we have others following in her footsteps still enjoying their life.