U.S. Chamber awards Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation

The Summerville Chamber is one of nine accredited chambers in the state.
The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its board meeting this week, awarded the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.
There are more than 890 chambers that have participated in the program since 1964. Currently, 207 chambers carry this distinction.
With approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States, Accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a prestigious honor that distinguishes the high quality, expertise, and strong leadership displayed by Accredited state and local chambers of commerce.
“Each day, chambers of commerce across this nation play a critical role in their communities” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “From connecting business owners with needed resources, to advocating on behalf of their region with lawmakers, these chambers convene thought leaders to strengthen the collective voices of their members.”
Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement.
To receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.
“Earning this five-star designation is very important to us, as we strive to be the example of business and organizational excellence,” said Rita Berry, Summerville Chamber President and CEO. “We feel this designation assures our business partners and community members that this chamber is a good steward of the resources that are entrusted to us and are used for the betterment of the organization and the community as a whole. We know that our members, now more than ever, need a trustworthy and unbiased source for information and we make it a priority to fill that role.”
Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
The Summerville Chamber’s mission is to protect and promote the quality of life in the community, with specific emphasis on improving economic vitality and providing a favorable business climate.
About the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce
Since its establishment in 1911, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has been an integral part of the growth of Summerville and the surrounding areas. Our mission is to protect and promote the quality of life in the community, with specific emphasis on improving economic vitality and providing a favorable business climate. For more information, please visit www.greatersummerville.org or call (843) 873-2931.
U.S. Chamber Awards Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation