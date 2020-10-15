Summerville's Public Works Art Center celebrates with ribbon cutting

A crowd gathers Thursday at the Public Works Art Center in downtown Summerville for a ribbon cutting celebrating the centers official opening. Shown left to right is Diane Frankenberger, owner of People, Places and Quilts; Will Rizzo, board chair for the art center, Janna Riley, director of the center; Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and Rita Berry, director of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.