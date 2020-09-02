Summerville's Bear Island Road project near completion

The construction had to be delayed because of the efforts to stop the work but soon there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting marking its completion.
It’s 1.4-miles of new roadway connecting North Maple Street to Sheep Island Road as well as the improvement of Sheep Island Road out to N. Main Street. The project is set to be completed in about a month.
“Basically it’s another way for motorists to get from N. Main Street and Sheep Island into the shopping area hear by Azalea Square,” said Russ Cornette, Public Works Director for the town of Summerville.
The project which had a lot of opposition at its start had to be delayed for nearly two years but one the town won the battle and to the permits to proceed. The work began in July 2019 and soon all the construction barrels and signs will be gone. The $6-millon project is on schedule.
“Most feedback I have heard has been positive there are still a few folks that are against it but it is what it is. But for the most part people are supportive and look forward to it being completed,” said Cornette.
Cornette said recent study showed there are about 7,000 vehicles that travel on Bear Island Road so the more outlets to help with congestion on N. Main Street will be a welcomed change. And there are more changes to come to some roads in Summerville. Maple Street in the next project to come.
“The Maple Street Extension transitions from two lanes to four lanes near Highway 78 we’ll be expanding that to four lanes and improving that intersection and extending that section all the way back into Parsons Road across West Richardson,” said Cornette.
That project is expected to begin early next year.